TraDAO Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, TraDAO has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One TraDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001655 BTC on popular exchanges. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $308.50 million and $20.69 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TraDAO Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.27460034 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $42.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TraDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

