Truadvice LLC Acquires 19,336 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,763,298 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

