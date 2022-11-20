Truadvice LLC Buys 3,234 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Truadvice LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC owned approximately 1.12% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,723. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $74.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

