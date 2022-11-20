Truadvice LLC Has $368,000 Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth about $296,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

IUS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $37.64. 22,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,439. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.