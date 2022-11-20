Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.67. 2,421,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,885. The firm has a market cap of $343.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.89.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

