Truadvice LLC Sells 953 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Truadvice LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VTV stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,618. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average is $135.68.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

