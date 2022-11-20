Truadvice LLC Takes $827,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 6,522.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,407,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,287 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $931,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $285,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $26.62. 3,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,059. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48.

