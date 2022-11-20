Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.79

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $5.79 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,175.22 or 0.07090019 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00033374 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00076726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023140 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001451 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

