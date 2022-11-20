Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 16,356 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 68,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 80.7% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 15.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv
In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on FISV. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
