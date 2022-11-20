Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 16,356 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 68,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 80.7% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 15.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.86 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.