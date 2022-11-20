Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 22,090 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 502.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $79.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

