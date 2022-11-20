United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of United Parcel Service worth $227,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 23,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,314. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.82 and a 200-day moving average of $180.78.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

