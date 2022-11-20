United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.28% of United Parcel Service worth $453,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,993,765,000 after purchasing an additional 679,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE UPS traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $178.97. 3,002,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,314. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.