Vai Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,979.81 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Vai has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.14 million and approximately $26,979.81 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vai

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

