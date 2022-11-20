Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) is Operose Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Operose Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Operose Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS remained flat at $103.93 during midday trading on Friday. 359,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,405. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $137.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

