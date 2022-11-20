Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Trimmed by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $345,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.40. 1,289,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,280. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

