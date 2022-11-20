Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.58. The company had a trading volume of 306,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,390. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.66 and its 200 day moving average is $190.35.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.