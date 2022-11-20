Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $96,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.92. The company had a trading volume of 493,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,959. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $258.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

