VELA Investment Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of O stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

