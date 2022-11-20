VELA Investment Management LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 447.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 201,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 82,871 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 132.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.57 and its 200 day moving average is $235.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.19.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

