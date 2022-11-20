Verge Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $37.36 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,199.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00381552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00026876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00111366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00802321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00646764 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00234057 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,233,938 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

