Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Lessened by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.5% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after buying an additional 470,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after buying an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.54. 1,266,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,440. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

