VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.21 Billion

VRES (VRS) traded 60% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One VRES token can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00008014 BTC on exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $4,686.93 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VRES has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,015.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00039465 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006219 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00021721 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00229366 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000125 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.03804431 USD and is up 29.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,392.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

