Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.75 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $65.75 million and $8.74 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00016897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,282.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010669 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037845 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00021457 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00229895 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.93208107 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $8,549,267.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

