Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.21 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and $1.85 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,273,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,298,533 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

