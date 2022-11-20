WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Purchases 103,500 Shares

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 103,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$240,916.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,945,988 shares in the company, valued at C$81,343,776.27.
Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$127,443.75.
WildBrain Trading Up 1.6 %
TSE WILD traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.54. 42,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,096. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.44. WildBrain Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.84 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$439.72 million and a P/E ratio of 25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WildBrain Company Profile
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.