WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Purchases 103,500 Shares

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 103,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$240,916.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,945,988 shares in the company, valued at C$81,343,776.27.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WildBrain alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$127,443.75.

WildBrain Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE WILD traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.54. 42,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,096. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.44. WildBrain Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.84 and a 12-month high of C$3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$439.72 million and a P/E ratio of 25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WildBrain Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WILD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.