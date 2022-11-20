Wrapped Velas 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,632.36 (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $50.12 million and approximately $5,632.36 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02276203 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $6,943.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

