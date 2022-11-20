yOUcash (YOUC) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, yOUcash has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One yOUcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003080 BTC on major exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $4.40 billion and approximately $767,858.27 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.45 or 0.08346805 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00559827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,829.74 or 0.29160495 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash’s launch date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

