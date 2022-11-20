ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0373 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $346,031.41 and approximately $19.04 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00233966 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00087836 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00054003 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002072 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001135 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
