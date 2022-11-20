ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0373 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $346,031.41 and approximately $19.04 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00233966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00087836 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.