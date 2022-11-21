0x Price Up 2.7% This Week (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. 0x has a market cap of $153.48 million and approximately $18.43 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0x has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.24 or 0.08304629 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00461214 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.84 or 0.28296842 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.