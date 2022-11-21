14,706 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000. Atlassian makes up about 3.2% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $271,324.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,179,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,834,699. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

TEAM stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.77. 40,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -132.24 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $428.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

