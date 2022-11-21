33,402 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after acquiring an additional 608,072 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,374,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,591,000 after acquiring an additional 924,089 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

NYSE RY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

