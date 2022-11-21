9F (JFU) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare 9F to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of 9F shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 9F and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $119.49 million -$36.86 million 0.21 9F Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million -0.46

Analyst Ratings

9F’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 9F. 9F is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for 9F and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A 9F Competitors 242 1133 1667 59 2.50

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 59.66%. Given 9F’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 9F has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

9F has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F’s peers have a beta of 6.63, meaning that their average stock price is 563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A 9F Competitors -44.43% 13.02% 0.78%

Summary

9F peers beat 9F on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, rice, noodle and oils, household appliances, jewelry, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

