ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $65.32 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $65.32 million and approximately $22,902.07 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,820.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010817 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00040669 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00021279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00229456 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00061198 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,066.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

