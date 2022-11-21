ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $66.25 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $66.25 million and approximately $23,544.93 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,820.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010885 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00039744 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006259 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00021583 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00229857 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00061198 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,066.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.