Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.52

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 2782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Acasti Pharma Stock Down 8.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$23.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.03.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
