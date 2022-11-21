AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 160,049 shares.The stock last traded at $15.94 and had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AerSale in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerSale to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $830.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AerSale by 124.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AerSale during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

