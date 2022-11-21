AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 160,049 shares.The stock last traded at $15.94 and had previously closed at $15.79.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AerSale in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerSale to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $830.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
