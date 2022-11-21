Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.61-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.11 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.29-$1.31 EPS.

Shares of A stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.04. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.31.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,309 shares of company stock worth $4,846,147 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $9,505,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

