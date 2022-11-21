Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $101,830.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $101,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,136,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.17.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airbnb Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.