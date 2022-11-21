Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of research firms have commented on AKZOY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($78.35) to €80.00 ($82.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €81.00 ($83.51) to €77.00 ($79.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($75.26) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of AKZOY opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

