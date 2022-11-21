Alchemy Pay Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $32.44 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.44 or 0.28603183 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

