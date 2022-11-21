Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Up 3.8%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.11 and last traded at $166.07. 11,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 531,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average of $149.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. The company had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.00 million. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 78.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $5.418 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 121.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 104.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.