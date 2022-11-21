AltraVue Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

AltraVue Capital LLC lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the period. Mueller Industries accounts for approximately 3.3% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.75% of Mueller Industries worth $22,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 57,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $63,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,150.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MLI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.23. 2,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,826. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

