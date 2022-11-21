AltraVue Capital LLC Has $14.15 Million Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares during the quarter. Concrete Pumping makes up about 2.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 147,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

BBCP stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,945. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $425.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.88. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.97 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Concrete Pumping Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

