AltraVue Capital LLC Has $16.13 Million Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Argan makes up approximately 2.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 3.04% of Argan worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGX. Barclays cut their target price on Argan from €104.00 ($107.22) to €87.00 ($89.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argan Stock Performance

AGX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,851. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $118.11 million for the quarter.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Argan Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also

