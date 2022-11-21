Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/18/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/16/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £125 ($146.89) price target on the stock.

11/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £120 ($141.01) price target on the stock.

11/10/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £125 ($146.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($81.67) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £101 ($118.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,800 ($115.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/2/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £120 ($141.01) price target on the stock.

11/2/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £125 ($146.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/1/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a £130 ($152.76) price target on the stock.

10/27/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £125 ($146.89) price target on the stock.

10/26/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/25/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £120 ($141.01) price target on the stock.

10/21/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a £110 ($129.26) price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – AstraZeneca had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £120 ($141.01) to £118 ($138.66). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/18/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £120 ($141.01) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/10/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £120 ($141.01) price target on the stock.

10/7/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £125 ($146.89) price target on the stock.

10/5/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £110 ($129.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/4/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £120 ($141.01) price target on the stock.

10/3/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN traded up GBX 172 ($2.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching £110.92 ($130.34). The company had a trading volume of 974,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,694. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,176.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of £101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of £104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($95.07) and a 52-week high of £115.40 ($135.61).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

