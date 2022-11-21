Analysts Set CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) PT at $99.75

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTGLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CD Projekt from 97.00 to 78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CD Projekt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

OTGLY opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

