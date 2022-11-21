Analyzing TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Rating) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of TearLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Surmodics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get TearLab alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TearLab and Surmodics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab $22.66 million 0.03 -$5.42 million N/A N/A Surmodics $99.95 million 4.80 -$27.27 million ($1.96) -17.48

Analyst Recommendations

TearLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surmodics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TearLab and Surmodics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Surmodics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Surmodics has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.29%. Given Surmodics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surmodics is more favorable than TearLab.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab N/A N/A N/A Surmodics -27.29% -10.59% -7.58%

Summary

Surmodics beats TearLab on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TearLab

(Get Rating)

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Surmodics

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as design, development, and manufacturing of interventional medical devices, primarily balloons and catheters, including drug-coated balloons for peripheral arterial disease treatment and other applications. The IVD segment designs, develops, and manufactures component products and technologies for diagnostic immunoassay, as well as molecular test and biomedical research applications. This segment offers protein stabilization reagents, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for TearLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TearLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.