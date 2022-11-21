Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 101,862 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at $154,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

