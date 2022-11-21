Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc Sells 8,208,076 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Stock

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,040,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:AGS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.39. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

