AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $119.14 on Friday. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.47.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,858,515.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,858,515.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $1,680,762.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,454,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,419 shares of company stock worth $3,112,232. Corporate insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

